When Salman Khan treated Jassie Gill like ‘younger brother’

Punjabi star Jassie Gill was greeted with warmth and a lot of courtesy by the superstar that he felt that he was spoiled by Salman Khan.

Punjabi star Jassie Gill, who will be soon seen in the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, was greeted with warmth and a lot of courtesy by the superstar that he felt that he was spoiled by Salman. Jassie shared that Salman treated him like a younger brother.

He said: “Salman bhai treated us like we are his younger brothers. There was a van dedicated to food for us and we could do anything made under the sun if we wanted to. The special treatment we got has spoiled me. He always wanted to know my opinion on the film’s music and my input was appreciated by him. I gave him a suggestion to mix Sukhbir Paaji’s ‘Balle Balle’ song with ‘Dil Karey Woh’.”

He further mentioned: “The tracks have a similar tempo and vibe. He took the suggestion. I will never forget the experience of being with Salman Bhai. I come from a place where Bombay was unimaginable for me. And today, I am working with the top stars of the country. This experience will always remain a highlight point of my career.”

He said further: “I had never in my wildest dreams imagined that I’d get the chance to work with Salman bhai. I have worked in Bollywood before. I have met Salman Bhai a few times socially but never had the chance to sit down and chat with him. When I got a call from his team, I was over the moon. When the shoot started, I saw the warmth and respect he showered on me. It was a dream come true in some ways.”

