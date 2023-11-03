scorecardresearch
On Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th birthday, MS Dhoni steals the spotlight

It was Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday on Thursday and a slew of personalities were seen attending the celebration.

It was Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th birthday on Thursday and a slew of personalities were seen attending the celebration. However, it was the former India captain MS Dhoni who took the spotlight.

Dhoni was in Mumbai to attend his friend SRK’s birthday party on Thursday. A picture shared by Producer & CEO- FAB Entertainment Fauzia Adeel Butt, shows Dhoni posing with her.

In the image, Dhoni looked dapper in a black blazer paired with a crisp black shirt while Fauzia is seen looking ravishing in red.

She captioned the image: “Chennai ku whistle podu.”

Fauzia also shared pictures with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Atlee and the birthday boy himself Shah Rukh.

For Atlee, she wrote: “The real Chennai super king.”

