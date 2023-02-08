scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Pallavi Joshi on 'The Vaccine War': Science thriller is a new genre, we decided to accept the challenge

'The Vaccine War' producer Pallavi Joshi says science thriller is a new and different genre, but they decided to accept the challenge.

By News Bureau

The shooting for the upcoming film ‘The Vaccine War’ directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has wrapped up its final schedule. The film’s producer Pallavi Joshi says science thriller is a new and different genre, but they decided to accept the challenge.

Pallavi says, “The Vaccine War is unlike any other film that we have ever done under ‘I Am Buddha’ productions. Science thriller is a very new genre and it’s a very difficult genre but we decided to accept the challenge. I think 100% marks should go to Vivek for accepting this challenge of writing and directing this film.”

The film stars Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, Pallavi, and Anupam Kher.

“All the actors – Nana Patekar, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sapthami Gowda, Girija Oak, Yagya Turlapathi and myself, we found ourselves in completely alien territory because the scientific terminologies that we had to use in his film were so difficult and something that we had never heard of in life.”

“So, saying them became a challenge for us in the beginning but within a week I think we all found the scientist within us, and we were speaking all the scientific terminologies as if we were born speaking to them. It was a great sight to see all of us transform into very confident scientists and after the end of the shoot, we were all only discussing science which was a very hilarious thing to happen because until before the film began none of us knew any ABC about science whatsoever.”

She added: “Our technical team was most under stress because this film was shot very differently, technically it is a very different film. Vivek and our technical crew had set some impossible targets for themselves, and I am really waiting, biting my nails every now and then because I want to know what the end result is.”

“But one thing is for sure that once the audience sees the film and walks out of the theatre, they are going to walk out with their head held high. What our scientists have achieved during the period of lockdown when the pandemic had hit the world and especially the women who were not just working at home cleaning the house, cooking meals for the family but they were also standing in the labs for 16, 17 & 18 hours at length and making that vaccine which saved the country of 135 crore people.”

She says that most difficult was the fact that in this film they are not playing fictitious characters.

Previous article
Zoho introduces unified communications platform to help firms boost productivity
Next article
Yami Gautam met real life crime journos during ‘Lost’ shoot
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Disney to lay off 7K employees to cut costs: CEO

Health & Lifestyle

South Africa reports 3rd cholera case

Technology

Social media: Dos and don'ts issued for UP Police

Technology

Putin proposes revising Russia's strategy for scientific, technological development

Health & Lifestyle

Cuba confirms first bird flu cases

News

NH Studioz acquires Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Michael’

News

Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look

News

An official biography of actress Sridevi – ‘Sridevi – The Life of a Legend’ in works

Theatre

MY WIFE’s 8th VACHAN a new Hindi comedy play premiers on 12th February 2023

News

Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir/Vaathi’ trailer out

News

Jagjit Singh gave back to ghazal its popular voice

Review

Movie Review | The Fabelmans: A biographical family drama

Technology

ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery

News

Iulia Vantur trained under 'Mission Impossible' stunt director for latest single

Health & Lifestyle

Consider expeditiously NGO's plea to co-host Chhatrapati Shivaji event: Delhi HC to ASI

Health & Lifestyle

Surrogacy Act hold no woman shall act as surrogate by providing her own gametes, SC told

Technology

NASA reveals 2 instruments to measure earth-directed energy from sun

News

Fawad, Sanam-starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere at Series Mania Fest

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC takes on record RGCI's stand to provide free treatment to poor patients in OPD, IPD

Technology

MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US