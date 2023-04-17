scorecardresearch
Paras Kalnawat shares about his bond with Sana Sayyad in 'Kundali Bhagya'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) TV actor Paras Kalnawat spoke about his bond with his ‘Kundali Bhagya’ co-actor Sana Sayyad. The off-screen bond between the actor is “special” as Paras recently posted a sun-kissed picture on his social media where he is standing next to Sana.

He captioned the picture: “Couldn’t have asked for a better co-actor.”

Talking about his equation with Sana, Paras said: “The relationship between me and Sana is quite different off-screen compared to what audiences get to watch on screen. Sana is not only a considerate actor but also a kind-hearted and supporting one. We share a very special bond, in fact, recently I got hurt on set while shooting an action sequence and she took care of me like a good friend.”

Paras is known for ‘Aye Zindagi’, ‘Meri Durga’, ‘Laal Ishq’, ‘Anupamaa’, and later also participated in the dance reality show, ‘Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10’.

He further shared about how often they both interact on the sets of the show so that their on-screen bond can look much better.

“During our rehearsals and breaks, we often engage in conversations about various topics, which indirectly helps in developing our on-screen chemistry. And now I can say, working with her has become effortless and enjoyable. She is an amazing professional, and I am sure we will have a gala time shooting further with each other,” he concluded.

‘Kundali Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

–IANS

ila/kvd

