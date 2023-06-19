scorecardresearch
'PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue' theatrical to debut in India on July 20

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) The theatrical production ‘PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue’ is set to debut in India. It will mark its debut tour in India at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai from July 20 to 30.

The story follows the Great Adventure Bay Race between Adventure Bay’s Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger, but Mayor Goodway goes missing. PAW Patrol enters the scene for the rescue. Ryder summons Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest to rescue Mayor Goodway and to run the race in her place.

The theatrical is an interactive live stage show, encouraging audiences to engage through call and response and audience interaction, dance the Pup Pup Boogie and help the pups rescue Mayor Goodway and win the race.

The show runs for 1 hour and 20 minutes. The tickets are available on BookMyShow.

–IANS

dc/kvd

