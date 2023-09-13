‘People make fun of me as I’m not fluent in English’, says Archana Gautam

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actress and politician Archana Gautam, who is currently seen as a contestant on the show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 13, shared how people make fun of her because she is not fluent in English language, but that does not demotivate her.

September 14 will be observed as ‘Hindi Diwas’. The day stands out as an occasion that underlines the significance of the Hindi language.

Talking about the same, Archana said: “On this Hindi Diwas, let’s come together to celebrate the language we use in our daily lives, often without fully realising its significance.”

“Some people often make fun of me because I’m not fluent in English, but that doesn’t demotivate me. It’s because I speak my mother tongue, Hindi fluently. I firmly believe that in today’s globalised world, we need to value our culture and heritage,” said Archana.

She also hoped that the younger generation learns the importance of celebrating Hindi.

The stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, hosted by Rohit Shetty, depicts the marvel of human potential and bravery.

Apart from Archana, the show currently has contestants Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja, Dino James, Nyra Banerjee, Rashmeet Kaur, Sheezan Khan, Shiv Thakare, and Soundous Moufakir.

The show also recently saw the entry of Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik as a guest contestant.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ airs on Colors.

Archana also participated in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 16’, where she finished as the third runner-up.

–IANS

sp/kvd