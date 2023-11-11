scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

PM Narendra Modi meets ‘wonderful’ Saira Banu, shares pictures

Narendra Modi met veteran actress Saira Banu and said that her pioneering work in the world of cinema is admired across generations

By Agency News Desk
PM Narendra Modi meets ‘wonderful’ Saira Banu, shares pictures
PM Narendra Modi meets ‘wonderful’ Saira Banu, shares pictures _ pic courtesy twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met veteran actress Saira Banu and said that her pioneering work in the world of cinema is admired across generations. The PM took to X where he shared pictures from their meeting. The first image has the two sitting and talking. The second picture shows the two icons posing for the cameras.

For the caption, he wrote: “It was wonderful to meet Saira Banu Ji. Her pioneering work in the world of cinema is admired across generations. We had a great conversation on a wide range of subjects.”

Saira Banu is the wife of late legendary actor Dilip Kumar. She made acting debut in 1961 with the Shammi Kapoor-starrer ‘Junglee’. She took the spotlight with films such as ‘Shagird’, ‘Sagina’, ‘Bluff Master’, ‘Ayee Milan Ki Bela’,‘Padosan’ and Bairaag among many other cinematic gems. Her last film was ‘Faisla’ in 1988.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Vaani Kapoor to have a working Diwali: 'Already missing my family, friends terribly'
Next article
‘Bigg Boss 17’: Ankita Lokhande finally retorts to Mannara Chopra, calls her ‘dumbo’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US