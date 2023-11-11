PM Narendra Modi meets ‘wonderful’ Saira Banu, shares pictures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met veteran actress Saira Banu and said that her pioneering work in the world of cinema is admired across generations. The PM took to X where he shared pictures from their meeting. The first image has the two sitting and talking. The second picture shows the two icons posing for the cameras.

For the caption, he wrote: “It was wonderful to meet Saira Banu Ji. Her pioneering work in the world of cinema is admired across generations. We had a great conversation on a wide range of subjects.”

Saira Banu is the wife of late legendary actor Dilip Kumar. She made acting debut in 1961 with the Shammi Kapoor-starrer ‘Junglee’. She took the spotlight with films such as ‘Shagird’, ‘Sagina’, ‘Bluff Master’, ‘Ayee Milan Ki Bela’,‘Padosan’ and Bairaag among many other cinematic gems. Her last film was ‘Faisla’ in 1988.