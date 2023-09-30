scorecardresearch
Poojan Chhabra plays 'mischief maker' wedding planner in 'Dono'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actor Poojan Chhabra, who is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Dono’, has spilled beans on his character in the film.

Poojan is known for his work in ‘Kota Factory’, ‘Home Shanti’, ‘Mind The Malhotras’ Season 2 and ‘Adhura’.

The actor shared that he plays a wedding planner in ‘Dono’ and his character is a mischief maker.

‘Dono’ is a love story which stars Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon as leads.

Talking about his part in the film, Poojan said: “I portray the character of Vilas Kothari. He’s a complete bundle of joy, mischief, and surprises all rolled into one. I am the Mischief Maker in the film. My character of Vilas is a wedding planner, who plans the wedding of his brother, the Dulhe Raja, but I only keep on creating problems in the wedding by forgetting things and it revolves all around my problems but I am sure that this will make you burst out in laughter. This is one such character that I have never played in my life but I enjoyed playing this character. I feel like Vilas is an alter ego of Poojan in real life.”

The actor feels glad to be a part of the legacy as he said, “I am grateful to Rajshri Production for giving me this opportunity as this was a lifetime opportunity for me to work with such an amazing cast and crew. Rajshri Production has a legacy of creating memorable films, and I am honoured to be a part of that tradition.”

He further mentioned that this film allowed him to explore new facets of his acting and connect with the audience differently.

“I am sure that the audience is going to love this movie and my character,” the actor added.

