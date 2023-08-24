scorecardresearch
Prabhas’ Adipurush gets brutally trolled for a higher budget than Chandrayaan 3; Netizens say 600crs scientist ko dena chahiye tha

Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the surface of the Moon as the entire country celebrated the historic achievement

By Pooja Tiwari
Prabhas' Adipurush Gets BRUTALLY Trolled for a Higher Budget than Chandrayaan 3
Prabhas' Adipurush Gets BRUTALLY Trolled for a Higher Budget than Chandrayaan 3 pic courtesy twitter

Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the surface of the Moon as the entire country celebrated the historic achievement, some trolls found a new reason to slam Prabhas’ ‘Adipurush’. They pointed out that the budget of the Prabhas-starrer is higher than India’s Moon Mission.

As per reports, the Prabhas starrer was made on a reported budget of Rs 600 crores, whereas Chandrayaan 3 was reportedly Rs 615 crores. While Adipurush failed poorly, ISRO charted history to India with the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the moon’s surface. India created history as it became the first country to land near the moon’s South Pole. Netizens criticized Adipurush for spending so much on a movie that showed the most epic Ramayana in a poor light.

Sharing the collab post of Adipurush and Chandrayaan 3 budget, one user wrote, Adipurush ke Rs 600 cr, ISRO scientists ko de dena chahiye tha.” Another one commented, “To put otherwise , amount spent for junk adipurush could’ve completed a moon mission.”

Adipurush miserably failed at the box office with poor reviews and was also caught in several controversies. The film caught in several controversies for the wrong portrayal of Ramayana, alleged misinterpretation of facts, Hanuman dialogues, and more. The movie’s dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir faced a lot of flak for writing dialogues that were deemed unworthy to be in a movie based on India’s beloved epic.

Entertainment Today

