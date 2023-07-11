Preity on Jai-Gia's 'mundan': For Hindus it's a 'gesture of purification'

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta has shared a glimpse of the ‘mundan’ ceremony of her little twin munchkins Jai and Gia in Los Angeles, and described what relevance it holds in Hinduism.

Taking to her Instagram, Preity shared a photo of her little bundle of joys, wherein the two kids with their shaved heads can be seen playing with their toys, with their back towards the camera.

She wrote the caption as, “So the ‘Mundan ceremony’ finally happened this weekend. For Hindus the first shaving off the hair for babies is considered to be a gesture of purification from the memory of their previous births and freedom from the past. Here are Jai & Gia post their mundan ceremony. #tradition #mundanceremony #ting.”

Fans instantly flooded the comment section and showered their love on the children. They reacted by writing: “Awwwww…Wooooowww… You are sooo attached to your roots”; “Blessings to twins”; “Congratulations mama! May they always be blessed”; “Culture”.

On February 29, 2016, Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough at a private ceremony in Los Angeles. In 2021, they became parents to twins, a boy and a girl, through surrogacy.

–IANS

