scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Preity on Jai-Gia's 'mundan': For Hindus it's a 'gesture of purification'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta has shared a glimpse of the ‘mundan’ ceremony of her little twin munchkins Jai and Gia in Los Angeles, and described what relevance it holds in Hinduism.

Taking to her Instagram, Preity shared a photo of her little bundle of joys, wherein the two kids with their shaved heads can be seen playing with their toys, with their back towards the camera.

She wrote the caption as, “So the ‘Mundan ceremony’ finally happened this weekend. For Hindus the first shaving off the hair for babies is considered to be a gesture of purification from the memory of their previous births and freedom from the past. Here are Jai & Gia post their mundan ceremony. #tradition #mundanceremony #ting.”

Fans instantly flooded the comment section and showered their love on the children. They reacted by writing: “Awwwww…Wooooowww… You are sooo attached to your roots”; “Blessings to twins”; “Congratulations mama! May they always be blessed”; “Culture”.

On February 29, 2016, Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough at a private ceremony in Los Angeles. In 2021, they became parents to twins, a boy and a girl, through surrogacy.

–IANS

sp/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Anil Kapoor looks back at 2009, when he attended San Diego Comic-Con
Next article
Tottenham sign Israel international Manor Solomon on a five-year deal
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Tottenham sign Israel international Manor Solomon on a five-year deal

News

Anil Kapoor looks back at 2009, when he attended San Diego Comic-Con

News

'Push the Button' video featurette offers an inside look into 'Oppenheimer'

Sports

Linthoi Chanambam, Yash Vijayran secure gold at National Cadet Judo Championships

News

Taylor Swift latest musician to have objects thrown at her by unruly fans

Sports

La Liga: Spanish midfielder Denis Suarez returns to Villarreal for three seasons

News

Johnny Depp shows his love for Lily-Rose during Vampires tour

News

Robert Downey Jr. had reservations about 'Dolittle' even before it flopped

News

Alia's new vlog is all about chiffon, Raha's birth, childhood dreams

Technology

Water on exoplanets 100x more likely: Study

Sports

1st Test: Jaiswal all set for debut as India enter transition phase, face West Indies challenge (preview)

News

Elton John still 'trying to process' that his 'touring days are over'

News

Guns N Roses guitarist Slash plays on Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' song

Technology

Chandrayaan 3: All set for countdown to begin for India's third moon mission

News

Japan to get its share of Yash after July 14 release of 'KGF' 1 and 2

Sports

Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashleigh Gardner voted ICC Players of the Month for June

Technology

Elon Musk begins restricting Threads search on Twitter

Dialogues

Bawaal Dialogues: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s bawaal dialogues

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US