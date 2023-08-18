scorecardresearch
Prince Narula Gang to secure victory as his members shine on ‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) The Prince Gang is going on full attack mode in their next task, which will see his contestants Aashika, Pihu and Digvijay seeming like top contestants, beating out the rest of their competition in a tough and furious battle.

The task will see the contestants attempting to balance themselves on an unsteady net as they will be climbing up and then running down to the checkpoint with a timer on the go. The height is great, the sun is blazing, the competition is fierce and the time is not much.

Plus, there is a lot of tension and nervousness surrounding the contestants as they struggle to beat out each other, with a member nearly falling out while the rest proceed to look shocked wondering just how they will compete.

This doesn’t, however, stop Aashika, Pihu and Digvijay from holding their own while Vashu gets left far behind as they swiftly run up and overtake the competition, and proceed to complete the task on time.

The rest of the Gang Leaders will look on silently and observe, and though caught in the thrill, Prince Narula will keep cheering on his members, motivating them to literally reach the new heights drowning out all other noise.

The Rhea Chakraborty Gang and the Gautam Gulati Gang, while not failing this task, will still end up coming short of what was expected with Prince expected to secure the victory, as his contestants perform fabulously, showcasing their willpower, strength, endurance, dexterity, stamina and zeal to win.

This will gain them great respect from the fans who proceed to call out the Prince Gang contestants, cheering them for their display of great strength and relentless courage, securing extra points for the Prince Gang.

‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ airs on MTV and JioCinema.

Agency News Desk
The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms.
