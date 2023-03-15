Priyanka Chopra reacts to Shah Rukh Khan’s comment on not shifting to Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra recently opined about Shah Rukh Khan’s comment about not moving to Hollywood.

Priyanka, who is seen dabbling in both East and West projects, responded to the same and asserted that she doesn’t need validation as her ego isn’t bigger than her work. Priyanka and Shah Rukh have starred together in films like Don and Don 2.

During the promotion of the series, Priyanka was asked about Shah Rukh Khan’s recent comment on why he doesn’t want to be in a Hollywood flick. A reporter at the SXSW festival asked Priyanka, “Shah Rukh Khan says, ‘Why should I go there (Hollywood), I am comfortable here.’” In answer, Indian Express quoted the Citadel actor saying, “Comfortable is boring to me. I am not arrogant, I am self-assured.”

“I know what I am doing when I walk onto a set. I don’t need the validation of executives. I am willing to take auditions, I am willing to work. I do not carry the baggage of my success in one country when I walk into another country.”