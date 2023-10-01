scorecardresearch
Pulkit Samrat shares BTS of making ‘Fukrey 3’ poster

By Agency News Desk
Fukrey 3

Actor Pulkit Samrat has shared a sneak-peek into what went into making the posters of ‘Fukrey 3’ and it won’t be wrong to say that the main ingredient to make it was a big spoon of “fun”.

Pulkit took to Instagram, where he shared a reel featuring the cast Manjyot Singh, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi along with him.

In the caption, Pulkit admitted that with hardwork, it was the fun element that played a major role in making the posters.

“A lot goes behind the scenes. Mehnat to hai hi.. mazaa bhi bohot hai when you have these fab people to work with! Dream Team!#Fukrey3,” he wrote.

‘Fukrey 3’ is a comedy film directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

The film is the third instalment of the Fukrey franchise and the sequel to ‘Fukrey Returns’.

The film released on September 28 and had a cameo with Ali Fazal, who had been a part of the first two instalments.

