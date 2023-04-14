scorecardresearch
Raghav Juyal shares how he bagged his role in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Actor Raghav Juyal revealed how he got the role in Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. He said that initially, it was not easy for him to believe about being called by Salman for his film.

Raghav shared: “I was shooting for another project when one of my team members came running to me saying that Salman Khan is calling you. I responded in a calm manner saying that I would call back later because I thought it was Salman Yusuff Khan my fellow dancer. Then the guy said no it’s The Salman Khan!”

He is appearing on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ as a celebrity guest along with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Jassi Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Vinali Bhatnagar, and Sukhbir.

“I was in shock because never in my wildest dream did I ever think that Salman Khan would call me directly. I rushed to the phone thinking that he would ask me to choreograph but instead, I was surprised to know that he was offering me a role in his film. I was silent for 2 minutes. And that’s how I got my break in a Salman Khan movie.”

The host, dancer and actor Raghav has been credited with his dancing and hosting skills along with his various films and roles which includes ‘Abhay 2’, ‘Bahut Hua Samman’, ‘Street Dancer 3D’, ‘Nawabzaade’.

Further talking about his experience and learning from the superstar, Raghav added: “Salman bhai has guided me throughout the film and I could actually see the difference in myself. Now I am using those techniques for my other work as well.”

“The best thing that I noticed was how he was so grounded, even during outdoor shoots, while we would be sitting under an umbrella along with two-three spot dadas around us, Salman Bhai will be seen sitting outside enjoying nature. He taught me no matter how big you become, you should never lose the essence of simplicity,” he added.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

IPL 2023: Batters weren't proactive in getting 20-30 more runs, admits PBKS's Brad Haddin
We can build our own AI models to address issues facing the Indian education space: Flipick Founder
