scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

How Rajat Barmecha takes away a part of every character he portrays!

Rajat Barmecha opens up on taking away a part of every character he portrays! says, "Sometimes it’s too intense and sometimes it’s a subtle quality that stays with you."

By Editorial Desk
How Rajat Barmecha takes away a part of every character he portrays!
Rajat Barmecha

Rajat Barmecha has given us some incredible performances over the years. Barmecha has managed to charm the audience with his characters, be it Rohan in ‘Udaan’ or stealing our hearts as ‘Kartik’ from ‘The Girl In The City’. His chocolate-boy face has always swooned us.

Rajat is a boy next door who is just the perfect amount of all things. Over the years many actors have revealed finding it difficult to leave their character and the takeaways from it. Because as an actor when you portray a certain character, there are things that you pick up from it and it stays with you forever.

Speaking of the same Rajat opened up on always taking away a part of his character and implementing that in his personal life.

Rajat said, “I can talk about countless things which I believe to be a blessing as an actor. There is so much you learn from every film you are a part of and every character you play. Sometimes it’s too intense and sometimes it’s a subtle quality that stays with you. Like in Udaan, I played a writer but in reality, I had never written a word before I did that film. But while getting into the character I found the writer within and today it’s one thing I love to do. Poetry became an integral part of my life”.

He further added, “Similarly, in Girl in the City I played a Chef but I didn’t know how to cook. This quality I am still not very proud of today but I got better after I played Kartik’s character. I feel extremely grateful for being in a profession which makes me experience, experiment and learn new things daily. “

On the professional front, The actor will be soon seen in an upcoming film ‘Kacchey Limbu’ opposite Radhika Madan which revolves around a pair of siblings as they struggle to balance their families’ expectations while pursuing their passions, the film is produced by Jio Studios.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Namashi Chakraborty on working with Rajkumar Santoshi in his debut film 'Bad Boy'
Next article
Twitter rival Koo lets go 30% of staff over course of the year amid global slowdown
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: I am always involved in what needs to be done rather than thinking about result, says Dhoni

News

Ashi Singh wears an 'authentic' South Indian woman's look for 'Meet'

News

Anshuman Jha shoots debut film ‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ on single 35mm lens

Sports

CLOSE-IN: Lightning seems to have struck the strike rate of batters (IANS column)

Technology

Apple Mumbai store sees huge response as Tim Cook gears up for Delhi opening

Technology

Musk threatens to sue Microsoft over 'illegally using Twitter data'

News

When Manisha Koirala called the real life heroes from the TATA Hospital NGO Impact foundation

News

A Spy Among Friends: A show based on friendship and betrayal

Sports

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli fined for breaching Code of Conduct during RCB vs CSK clash

Sports

AIFF to revamp women's football, IWL players to get minimum salary of Rs 3.2 lakh per year

News

Spotify to shut its music guessing game 'Heardle'

Technology

New malware in Discord can steal users' info, warn researchers

Sports

Tennis: Team Korea crowned Champions at ITF Asia 14-U Development Championships

News

'Dancing On The Grave' builds up anticipation for sudden disappearance of Shakereh Khaleeli

Health & Lifestyle

Have tested Covid positive, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Technology

Xiaomi India launches at-home phone setup service support for senior citizens

News

Akshay Kumar responds to Nagaland Minister's tweet about punctuality

News

Madhurr Mittal to play Muthiah Muralidaran in Tamil biopic '800'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US