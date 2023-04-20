How Rajat Barmecha takes away a part of every character he portrays!

Rajat Barmecha has given us some incredible performances over the years. Barmecha has managed to charm the audience with his characters, be it Rohan in ‘Udaan’ or stealing our hearts as ‘Kartik’ from ‘The Girl In The City’. His chocolate-boy face has always swooned us.

Rajat is a boy next door who is just the perfect amount of all things. Over the years many actors have revealed finding it difficult to leave their character and the takeaways from it. Because as an actor when you portray a certain character, there are things that you pick up from it and it stays with you forever.

Speaking of the same Rajat opened up on always taking away a part of his character and implementing that in his personal life.

Rajat said, “I can talk about countless things which I believe to be a blessing as an actor. There is so much you learn from every film you are a part of and every character you play. Sometimes it’s too intense and sometimes it’s a subtle quality that stays with you. Like in Udaan, I played a writer but in reality, I had never written a word before I did that film. But while getting into the character I found the writer within and today it’s one thing I love to do. Poetry became an integral part of my life”.

He further added, “Similarly, in Girl in the City I played a Chef but I didn’t know how to cook. This quality I am still not very proud of today but I got better after I played Kartik’s character. I feel extremely grateful for being in a profession which makes me experience, experiment and learn new things daily. “

On the professional front, The actor will be soon seen in an upcoming film ‘Kacchey Limbu’ opposite Radhika Madan which revolves around a pair of siblings as they struggle to balance their families’ expectations while pursuing their passions, the film is produced by Jio Studios.