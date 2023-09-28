scorecardresearch
Rajkumar Hirani asks Shah Rukh Khan to come out of the bathroom to watch ‘Dunki’ trailer

By Agency News Desk
Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani jokingly asked Shah Rukh Khan to come out of the bathroom during the superstar’s #AskSRK session. SRK was doing a question and answer session on X (formerly Twitter), where Hirani hilariously asked: “Sirji ab bathroom se bahar aa jao. Kya kar rahe ho? Trailer dikhana hain. #AskSRK”

To which, SRK, who is known for his wit and humour, replied: “Oh Sh#%. Coming sir…doston se baat kar raha tha!!! Sorry boys and girls have to rush now. Varna #Dunki se nikaal denge!!! Thanks for ur time boys and girls. See u in the theatres very very soon. Love u all. So much to do less time to talk to you….Muah.”

Shah Rukh has currently delivered back-to-back blockbusters with ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’. He now awaits the release of his next ‘Dunki’, by Hirani.

SRK confirmed that ‘Dunki ‘ which stars Taapsee Pannu opposite him, is all set to bow in theatres this Christmas.

With this, SRK has become the only star in the history of Bollywood to bring his film on national events like the Republic Day with ‘Pathaan’, on Janmashtami with ‘Jawan’ and now on Christmas with ‘Dunki’.

‘Dunki’, the details of which are currently under the wraps, is directed by superstar director Rajkumar Hirani, who is known for the ‘Munna Bhai’ franchise, ‘3 Idiots’, ‘PK’ and ‘Sanju’.

‘Dunki’ marks first collaboration between SRK and Raju Hirani, the latter has otherwise collaborated more with superstar Aamir Khan on ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘PK’.

