Ranbir channels his inner Hrithik as he grooves on 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who has completed shooting for his upcoming film ‘Animal’, was seen grooving on Hrithik Roshan’s hit song ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’, ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ and ‘Dilli Wali Girlfriend’.

A video of the wrap-up party has now surfaced online, in which Ranbir is seen performing all the popular dance steps from the songs.

It shows Ranbir in a white t-shirt paired with black trousers a black hat.

The actor really seemed to be enjoying himself as he danced to the tracks and mouthed the lyrics.

On the work front, Ranbir is currently promoting his upcoming film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ directed by Luv Ranjan. It stars Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead along with Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi and Rajesh Jais.

–IANS

dc/arm

Entertainment Today

