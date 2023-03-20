scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Rani Mukerji feels good content-driven films can pull audience to theatres

Rani Mukerji has dented the narrative that content films are only for OTT with the super start that Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway has got over its first weekend.

By Glamsham Editorial
Rani Mukerji feels good content-driven films can pull audience to theatres
Rani Mukerji in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway poster

Rani Mukerji has dented the narrative that content films are only for OTT with the super start that Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway (MCVN) has got over its first weekend. In its first three days, MCVN has recorded a collection of 6.42 crore nett in India (Friday: 1.27 crore, Saturday: 2.26 crore, Sunday: 2.89 crore) and its 3rd day saw a remarkable 300% growth from Day 1 which shows that the film has found unanimous love. 

Rani says, “I’m really happy to see the response from audiences because they have been giving the film with overwhelming amounts of love and I can’t thank them enough. I have always believed that a good film will always resonate with people and they will come out to the theatres to get an experience that is uplifting.”

She adds, “I’m glad that Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is showing us that a content film can be a theatrical film in a post pandemic world. I feel as an industry we just need to make films that touch people’s hearts and not focus on which genre will work on the big screen and which won’t. If we make a film that’s good, there will always be an audience who will come to the big screen to have a unique community viewing experience.”

Rani feels people now only want to step out if they are being promised that a film will give them a remarkable experience.

She says, “As a society, we want to celebrate and experience things together. So, I have never believed that people are turning their backs to theatres after the pandemic. People just want to see new, fresh and disruptive content that is engaging enough for them to step out and invest their time and money over it.”

Rani adds, “It’s a great thing to have happened because we should have always focussed on making the best content for audiences anyway. A good film will always find its audience! By gods grace Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway has found its audience! People are showering love on the film and the response is unparalleled!”

Previous article
Ecuador midfielder Gruezo to miss Australia friendlies
Next article
Juhi Chawla’s wish for Alka Yagnik: ‘A 100 trees for the beautiful, melodious voice’
This May Also Interest You
News

Juhi Chawla’s wish for Alka Yagnik: ‘A 100 trees for the beautiful, melodious voice’

Sports

Ecuador midfielder Gruezo to miss Australia friendlies

Theatre

Seriously Funny: A Masterclass on the Point of Comedy

Sports

PCB confirms changes in dates of New Zealand's white-ball tour of Pakistan

News

Rohit Shetty forays into Marathi films with 'School College Ani Life'

Sports

UP's third international stadium in Varanasi

News

Gashmeer Mahajani, Donal Bisht return in season 2 of 'Tu Zakhm Hai'

News

Ahead of 4th anniversary of 'Delhi Crime 1', Shefali says DCP Vartika will never leave her

News

Salman will make you 'fall in love' with new 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' song

News

Hiba Nawab relates to her character: Sayuri has unique viewpoints, motivation

Health & Lifestyle

Odisha reports 1st Covid hospitalisation case in 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Twelve new Covid cases in Punjab, 14 in Haryana

Health & Lifestyle

Double lung transplant by US docs saves 2 lives with late-stage cancer

Health & Lifestyle

Cases of fresh Covid affected negligible in Bengal

Health & Lifestyle

IIT Madras team develops novel database on Covid antibodies

News

Manoj Bajpayee to narrate 'The Vial', documentary on India's Covid vax success

News

Demi Moore shares glimpse of Bruce Willis' birthday celebration with family

Sports

2nd Test: New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 58 runs, sweep series 2-0

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US