Rani Mukerji feels good content-driven films can pull audience to theatres

Rani Mukerji has dented the narrative that content films are only for OTT with the super start that Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway (MCVN) has got over its first weekend. In its first three days, MCVN has recorded a collection of 6.42 crore nett in India (Friday: 1.27 crore, Saturday: 2.26 crore, Sunday: 2.89 crore) and its 3rd day saw a remarkable 300% growth from Day 1 which shows that the film has found unanimous love.

Rani says, “I’m really happy to see the response from audiences because they have been giving the film with overwhelming amounts of love and I can’t thank them enough. I have always believed that a good film will always resonate with people and they will come out to the theatres to get an experience that is uplifting.”

She adds, “I’m glad that Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is showing us that a content film can be a theatrical film in a post pandemic world. I feel as an industry we just need to make films that touch people’s hearts and not focus on which genre will work on the big screen and which won’t. If we make a film that’s good, there will always be an audience who will come to the big screen to have a unique community viewing experience.”

Rani feels people now only want to step out if they are being promised that a film will give them a remarkable experience.

She says, “As a society, we want to celebrate and experience things together. So, I have never believed that people are turning their backs to theatres after the pandemic. People just want to see new, fresh and disruptive content that is engaging enough for them to step out and invest their time and money over it.”

Rani adds, “It’s a great thing to have happened because we should have always focussed on making the best content for audiences anyway. A good film will always find its audience! By gods grace Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway has found its audience! People are showering love on the film and the response is unparalleled!”