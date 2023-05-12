scorecardresearch
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kiss and hold hands during her interview

Deepika Padukone recently appeared on the cover of Time magazine

By Shweta Ghadashi
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kiss and hold hands during her interview pic courtesy twitter
Deepika Padukone recently appeared on the cover of Time magazine. During the interview for the same, the actor got a surprise visit from actor husband Ranveer Singh and simply called it a ‘cosmic’ coincidence.

Ranveer said he was shooting next door and just thought of paying her a surprise visit. They also kissed as he greeted her on his arrival and as he left after the short appearance.

The video from Ranveer’s surprise visit shows Deepika being asked a question about marriage and soon after the former lands up on the site. He just wishes her “Have a great day” and starts to leave but Deepika informs him about how his arrival coincided with the question about marriage. He says, “what a cosmic thing to have happened.” As Deepika asks the interviewer to continue, she is asked about for how long they have been married.

The couple have been married for 4.5 years but Ranveer added that they have together for 10-11 years. As they talk about it, they also hold hands and Deepika even quips, “what are we doing?” to which Ranveer replies, “I just came to say hi”.

