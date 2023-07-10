scorecardresearch
Ranveer Singh shares cute picture with Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh, who recently celebrated his birthday, has dropped an adorable picture with his pretty wife Deepika Padukone

By Pooja Tiwari
Ranveer Singh shares cute picture with Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh shares cute picture with Deepika Padukone

Bollywood hunk Ranveer Singh, who recently celebrated his birthday, has dropped an adorable picture with his pretty wife Deepika Padukone on his Instagram stories.

He thanked fans and everyone for their lovely wishes on his birthday. Taking to Instagram Stories, he shared a black and white photo also featuring Deepika Padukone. Sharing the photo, Ranveer also shut down rumours about their divorce.

Post Sharing the picture, the couple was reportedly seen returning to Mumbai post celebrating Ranveer’s birthday in Alibaug.

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer singh shares cute picture with deepika padukone
