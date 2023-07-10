Ranveer singh shares cute picture with deepika padukone

Bollywood hunk Ranveer Singh, who recently celebrated his birthday, has dropped an adorable picture with his pretty wife Deepika Padukone on his Instagram stories.

He thanked fans and everyone for their lovely wishes on his birthday. Taking to Instagram Stories, he shared a black and white photo also featuring Deepika Padukone. Sharing the photo, Ranveer also shut down rumours about their divorce.

Post Sharing the picture, the couple was reportedly seen returning to Mumbai post celebrating Ranveer’s birthday in Alibaug.