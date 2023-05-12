scorecardresearch
Raza Murad, Govind Namdev talk about playing grey characters in films

Actors Raza Murad and Govind Namdev, who have mostly played antagonist in movies, have talked about playing characters with shades.

Actors Raza Murad and Govind Namdev, who have mostly played antagonist in movies, have talked about playing characters with shades.

On the upcoming episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, the cast of ‘Aazam’ featuring Sayaji Shinde, Govind Namdev, Jimmy Sheirgill, Raza Murad, Abhimanyu Singh, Indraneil Sengupta, and Shravan Tiwar will indulge in a fun conversation with host Kapil Sharma.

Talking about their life and sharing their experiences, Raza reminisced about how he became a villain.

“Sometimes it happens that when a word slips out of someone’s mouth unknowingly, that very thing becomes true. So, when I was born after three elder sisters, the doctor rushed out of the delivery room and told my father, ‘Congratulations, you have a ‘gunda’…sorry..a boy!'” Raza shared.

He added: “It was just a slip of the tongue, but it turned out to be true. Now, whatever roles I get, including my role in Aazam, depends on my appearance and personality. I won’t be getting roles as a saint, sage, or holy man. The roles I get will match my character, just as my appearance matches the role.”

Govind added that he has portrayed some memorable villainous characters in several movies.

Kapil then asked Govind: “When you entered the film industry, did you come with the intent of playing the role of a villain?”

Govind replied: “I came with the intention of becoming a villain. The reason behind that was because I believed Hindi films only have three main roles – hero, heroine, and villain.”

“So, I wanted to be a part of the main cast, and since I couldn’t become a hero due to my age and I couldn’t be a heroine, becoming a villain was my only option. By chance, I ended up playing the role of a villain.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
