RGV shares video of Salman Khan fans bursting crackers in theatre screening ‘Tiger 3’

Acclaimed filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who is known for ‘Satya’, ‘Sarkaar’, ‘Company’, ‘Shiva’ and others, shared a video from the inside of a theatre which screened Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s latest release ‘Tiger 3’.

The video shows some people bursting crackers as ‘Tiger 3’ played on the big screen. Other people, who were afraid of the crackers, can be seen running for cover and safety inside the theatre. A few Salman Khan fans also set off rockets inside theatre in other videos.

Sharing the video on his X, Ram Gopal Varma wrote: “And we think we are not MAD (flushed-face emoji).”

Many people on the Internet reacted negatively to the video slamming the fans for putting the lives of everyone at risk.

This is not the first time that such an incident has occurred for a Salman Khan moviescreening. The superstar has a loyal and crazy fan following that finds it hard to contain the excitement every time his movie releases. In 2021, during the release of ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, fans burst firecrackers inside a theatre.

Salman took cognisance of the matter back then as he took to social media, and at the time condemned the incident and urged fans not to repeat it. He had said: “Request all my fans not to take firecrackers inside the auditorium as it could prove to be a huge fire hazard thereby endangering your lives and also others.”

“My request to theatre owners not to allow firecrackers to be taken inside the cinema and security should stop them from doing so at entry point. Enjoy the film by all means but please please avoid, this is my request to all my fans.. thank you,” he added.