scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Rohit Shetty meets Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Acclaimed Bollywood director Rohit Shetty known for his many hit films such as ‘Golmaal: Fun Unlimited’, ‘Singham’, ‘Bol Bachchan’ and more has a big global following around the world, including Mauritius where he met the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth.

The Prime Minister of Mauritius later took to Facebook to share details about his meeting with Shetty. The director can be seen talking and shaking hands with Pravind Jugnauth who went on to say that Shetty has many fans in the country, mostly due to ‘Singham’.

Rohit Shetty’s fame is not limited only to Mauritius but also spreads to other parts of the globe such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Myanmar, Maldives, Iran, the UAE, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Cambodia, China, Japan, South Korea, Russia, USA, the UK, France, Malaysia and many more.

The director is known mainly for his over the top approach to movie making, such as flying cars, explosions, physics defying masala action, comedy, energetic songs and dance, and an absolute disregard for reality.

Mass entertainment being a prime factor in his movies, like Hollywood director Michael Bay who is known for massive explosions, military action, and no reality in his movies, Rohit Shetty’s films are pure fun entertainment, which care nothing about rules but can nonetheless entertain anyone.

Despite his pure entertainment formula, the director also packs a great sense of timing, not undercutting his serious moments with useless comedy and allowing his scenes breathing room, giving space for both the plot and characters to develop.

In addition, due to the amazing production value of his films and the pure ‘Sholay’ style action, energy and charisma the director has been paired with many big Bollywood production houses. One of his long-time collaborators include the likes of Ajay Devgn who has acted in most of his movies.

Rohit Shetty is currently set to make his OTT debut with ‘Indian Police Force’ on Prime Video and last directed the film ‘Cirkus’. In addition the director will make his Marathi debut with ‘School College Ani Life’.

–IANS

anv/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives us chills as she takes 4 degrees ice bath in Bali
Next article
Guru Randhawa spotted atop CN Tower in Canada for his next project
This May Also Interest You
News

Guru Randhawa spotted atop CN Tower in Canada for his next project

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives us chills as she takes 4 degrees ice bath in Bali

News

Ayub Khan seeks to convey importance of love over societal prejudices with 'Neerja'

Sports

PAK v SL: Shafique's double century, Salman’s hundred puts Pakistan in a commanding position

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan stuns viewers with her determined, powerful first look in 'Kavya'

News

Was really scary to wear the Sakeena uniform yet again, says Ameesha Patel

News

Wrong depiction of American flag in 'Oppenheimer' scene spark outrage

News

Revealed: Sunny Deol was scared to touch ‘Gadar’ again!

News

Bradley Cooper 'bothered' by ex Irina Shayk's new romance with Tom Brady 

News

My Fault sequel Your Fault and Our Fault green lighted

Technology

Conjoined twins separated at AIIMS Delhi

News

Food was catalyst behind 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' OST, reveals Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

News

Sunny Deol gets emotional at ‘Gadar 2’ trailer launch

News

New trailer for ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ is deliciously creepy, delightfully evil

News

Guns ‘N Roses wrap up European leg of World Tour in Athens in pure hard rock fashion

News

Kevin Spacey cleared of all sexual assault charges brought by four men against him

News

Singer Noel Gallagher banned from China for gig backing freedom for Tibet

News

James Gunn elaborates on tonal shifts in his ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ trilogy

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US