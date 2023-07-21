scorecardresearch
Rohit Shetty: Successful or failure, I would never change my style of filmmaking

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Best known for his masala action and comedy movies like ‘Singham’, ‘Golmaal’, ‘Chennai Express’ among others, filmmaker Rohit Shetty, said whether he succeeds or fails, he would never change his style of filmmaking.

On choosing commercial entertainers instead of content-driven films, the 49-year-old director told IANS, “Everybody has their own take on making the films, and I think one should make what he or she thinks that I love this kind of cinema, or I am good at it.”

Rohit, who has many hits in his kitty like ‘Golmaal’ franchise, the ‘Singham’ sequels, and a flop like ‘Cirkus’, said, “I am good at what I am doing. I may be successful sometimes or I may fail sometimes, but I love what I am doing.”

He said he enjoys what he does and doesn’t want to change. “I would upgrade myself definitely, which we keep on doing, try to learn, upgrade, but not to change,” he said.

Rohit is currently hosting the 13th season of stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’.

When asked what process he follows to manage ‘KKK’, films, editing and post-production, he called it “difficult’ and said, “with ‘KKK’ you have to give straight away your 50 days, where you are not in the country, you are somewhere else. And at the same time, there is workload.”

“But thanks to technology, I am working from there as well. So it becomes I wouldn’t say easier, but challenging, but I love doing it. I have chosen it that way. So, I can’t complain,” he said.

Rohit has many roles to play-that of a director, stuntman, writer, producer and television host.

Talking about his favourite role, the ‘Zameen’ director said that every department or every aspect of whatever you are doing is challenging.

“Whether I am hosting, producing, directing, nothing is easy. But as I said that I have chosen this, and the end result is what makes you happy, like if people have loved it, then all the hard work which you have put in, pays off,” he said.

The ‘Simmba’ director further added that he never thought of an alternative career in his life.

On the work front, he is set to make OTT debut with ‘Indian Police Force’, starring Sidharth Malhotra.

