Rowdy Rathore 2 Officially DEAD? Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha’s Sequel Faces Unexpected Twist!

In 2012, Akshay Kumar’s iconic performance as the larger-than-life cop in Rowdy Rathore swept Bollywood off its feet. The movie, featuring Sonakshi Sinha, went on to become a blockbuster hit, standing out for its action-packed sequences, memorable dialogues, and a mix of comedy and drama. The people were buzzing when rumors of a sequel began doing the rounds, but the much-awaited Rowdy Rathore 2 has now been put on the backburner forever.

Disney and Intellectual Property Issues: The Roadblock

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, producers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shabinaa Khan had been developing the sequel for almost three years. Disney India, however, with partial intellectual property rights to the original Rowdy Rathore, has been reluctant to own the project, thus it was shelved. While the fans were keen on seeing the action universe return, it appears that the legal issues regarding the rights of the movie have dashed those hopes.

Rewriting the Script: A New Cop Drama

Instead of canceling the sequel altogether, the creators have chosen to rewrite the script as a fresh new standalone cop drama. Directed by acclaimed scriptwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad, who has written blockbuster hits such as Baahubali and RRR, the new film will mirror the same mass popularity and energy that audiences enjoyed in Rowdy Rathore, but without the branding name. This has had fans speculating whether this is the end of the Rowdy Rathore franchise, or if it will transition into a new, reimagined series.

A New Director and Lead Actor

Helmed by Tamil director P.S. Mithran, who had directed movies such as Irumbu Thirai, Hero, and Sardar, the upcoming venture will go on floors in early 2026. Interestingly, actor Sidharth Malhotra, who was initially being looked at to essay the leading role in Rowdy Rathore 2, is no longer a part of the movie. The cast is currently looking for a younger actor to star as a fearless, larger-than-life policeman. This casting change suggests a possible generational change for the new film.

The Legacy of Rowdy Rathore

The original Rowdy Rathore was a Hindi remake of the 2006 Telugu movie Vikramarkudu, which was directed by S.S. Rajamouli. Akshay Kumar’s double act in playing an upright cop and a petty conman was much liked, and the movie became a huge box-office hit. Although Rowdy Rathore 2 has been shelved, the question is—would this new movie be able to carry on from where its first part left off or embark on an entirely different track? Until further announcements are made, the future of this once-celebrated action universe remains uncertain.