JACOB ELORDI’S “FRANKENSTEIN” TRANSFORMATION! Behind-the-scenes harsh reality

Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro is revisiting the gothic horror universe with his long-awaited version of Frankenstein. True to his personal aesthetic, the Oscar-winning director has again opted for practical effects in lieu of CGI, presenting a chillingly authentic cinematic experience. It premieres on Netflix on November 7.

Jacob Elordi Speaks Out About Playing the Monster

Jacob Elordi, the actor who plays the legendary Creature, recently spoke of how demanding the role was both physically and emotionally. In an interview with Variety, Elordi mentioned that he worked in full prosthetics and costume for a maximum of 18 hours a day.

“You’re in this material for 18 hours,” he added. “At the start, nobody would come near me — I needed water, but nobody approached me because the makeup looked so angry.”

Apollyon wasn’t easy despite the unpleasantness and loneliness, Elordi confirmed it was one of the most rewarding performances he has ever been a part of.

“It’s the most I’ve felt at home playing a character,” he added. “It was isolating, but also incredibly rewarding. Everyone on set, especially Guillermo, was completely devoted to the film.”

Jacob Elordi_Pic Courtesy Instagram

A Dark Reimagining of Mary Shelley’s Classic

del Toro’s Frankenstein is an homage to Mary Shelley’s classic novel, with Victor Frankenstein, a genius scientist who brings life and then instantly regrets it. The tale delves into the topics of ambition, guilt, and the suffering of being misjudged — the ideal fit for del Toro’s affinity for tragic creatures.

All-Star Cast and Streaming Details

The movie features an all-star cast of Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, Christoph Waltz, Charles Dance, and Lars Mikkelsen. With its dark imagery, over-the-top performances, and rich emotional depth, Frankenstein will be one of the most highly anticipated releases of the autumn season.