HomeBollywoodNews

Saiyami Kher, director Anurag Kashyap set to reunite for a new project

Saiyami Kher and director Anurag Kashyap are gearing up for another venture.

By Agency News Desk
Saiyami Kher, director Anurag Kashyap set to reunite for a new project
Saiyami Kher | Anurag Kashyap - Pic courtesy Instagram

After their collaboration in ‘Choked’, actress Saiyami Kher and director Anurag Kashyap are gearing up for another venture. Sources reveal that the talented pair is on the brink of making an official announcement regarding their next project. Not only are Saiyami and Anurag professionally connected, but they also share a strong bond of friendship.

‘Choked’ also stars Roshan Mathew, Amruta Subhash and Rajshri Deshpande in supporting roles.

Released in 2020, the film is set against the backdrop of 2016 Indian banknote demonetisation, the film tells the story of a bank cashier who discovers a stash of cash hidden in her kitchen sink.

Anurag, who was present in Melbourne when Saiyami’s latest movie ‘Ghoomer’ premiered in the film festival, expressed his admiration.

Kashyap’s latest offering was ‘Kennedy’, which was released in 2023 starring Sunny Leone. It premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Sydney Film Festival and Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.

SourceSaiyami Kher
Previous article
Australia's Lance Morris suffers side strain, doubtful for NZ Test
Next article
Sushmita Sen: Ram Madhvani revealed new layers in my acting
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US