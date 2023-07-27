scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sajid Nadiadwala believed 'Bawaal' will have my best role yet: Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan's latest role as 'Aju Bhaiya' in 'Bawaal' has garnered praise and left audiences amused.

By Agency News Desk
Sajid Nadiadwala believed 'Bawaal' will have my best role yet Varun Dhawan
Sajid Nadiadwala believed 'Bawaal' will have my best role yet Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan’s latest role as ‘Aju Bhaiya’ in ‘Bawaal’ has garnered praise and left audiences amused. This marks his third collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala, following ‘Dhishoom’ and ‘Judwaa 2’.

Speaking about the film, especially his association with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Varun said: “‘Bawaal’ marks my third collaboration with Sajid sir, and it undeniably stands as the most special one.”

He recounted: “From the beginning, he told that the film would create a global impact, and now witnessing it topping charts worldwide has been amazing. Prior to filming, he always believed this could be my best role to date, and with a director like Nitesh sir, it has brought out an unseen side of me that the audience hasn’t seen.”

When asked if there will be more collaborations with the producer, Varun said: “My father (David Dhawan) loves Sajid sir, and they have always pushed each other to aim for bigger and better things.

“I keep encouraging Sajid sir to direct a film soon. I’m sure that in the future, you will see me back under the NGE banner for something even bigger.”

‘Bawaal’ is streaming on Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Paul Stirling-led Ireland seal qualification for 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup
Next article
I love ensemble casts, says Tamannah Bhatia
This May Also Interest You
Technology

iOS 17 code reveals iPhone 15 Pro’s Action button options

News

I love ensemble casts, says Tamannah Bhatia

Sports

Paul Stirling-led Ireland seal qualification for 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Technology

TECNO takes on the LED trend with Nothing but an RGB Spin

News

Anurag Kashyap to personally 'gauge the response' as 'Kennedy' will close IFFM

Technology

Tobacco, alcohol major drivers of head and neck cancers in India

Dialogues

Gadar 2 Dialogues: Sunny Deol’s action packed dialogues

Sports

La Liga: Barcelona's Moroccan defender Riad to join Real Betis on loan

News

Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan come together for first time for a project

News

Seerat Kapoor's role will be 'turning point' of musical love story 'Aakasam Dati Vasthava'

News

Hugh Grant's casting as Oompa Loompa in 'Wonka' comes under attack from dwarf actors

Sports

PSG star Kylian Mbappe turns down record offer from Al Hilal: Report

News

Pooja Bhatt tells ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestants that they themselves are content

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out new safety tools on Android beta

News

Shubhangi Atre in a double role in ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!’

News

Sigourney Weaver not hopeful of becoming grandmother

Sports

Football: Real Madrid don't need any new signings ahead of new season, says Ancelotti

News

‘The Hunt for Veerappan’ – the untold story of India’s most infamous outlaw

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US