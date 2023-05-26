scorecardresearch
Salman Khan’s bodyguards didn’t let Vicky Kaushal meet him at the ongoing IIFA in Abu Dhabi

By Shweta Ghadashi
Salman Khan’s bodyguards didn’t let Vicky Kaushal meet him at the ongoing IIFA in Abu Dhabi, owing to security reasons. A video of Vicky Kaushal trying to talk to Salman has surfaced on social media.

The video shows Vicky taking selfies with fans when Salman passes by with his security. Vicky goes up to Salman to greet him with a handshake, but his security pushes him away and doesn’t let him meet the Tiger 3 star. The video is going insanely viral on Reddit and has left netizens divided.

Salman Khan revealed that he wrapped up the shoot of his much-awaited movie, Tiger 3. The superstar was speaking at the IIFA Awards 2023 press conference on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
