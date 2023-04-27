scorecardresearch
Salman Khan gets mobbed after a fan tries to shake hands with him

Salman Khan, who was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, got mobbed by the fans

By Shweta Ghadashi
Salman Khan, who was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, got mobbed by the fans. In a video that has made its way on to the internet, the actor appeared visibly angry after a fan tried to shake hands with him.

In the video, Salman is seen walking with his security team trying to keep fans away from the superstar. Suddenly a fan, who was quite persistent, extended his hand for a handshake with Salman. Salman did not appreciate that and decided not to oblige with his request. While he kept walking ahead, his bodyguard, Shera, pushed the fan away.

Salman was returning from Dubai last evening. The actor had travelled to the city for a special Eid party. He greeted fans during the party and even tackled a few hilarious questions about his marriage.

Shweta Ghadashi
