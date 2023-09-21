Salman Khan poses for pix with Eknath Shinde at his sister’s Ganpati Visarjan

Salman Khan joined his step-mother Helen, brother Arbaaz Khan and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to visit the Ganpati Visarjan celebrations at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence on Wednesday evening.

Shinde and Salman were seen arriving at the same time at the Sharma residence and they posed for the paparazzi together while exchanging pleasantries with each other.

Salman came wearing a blue shirt paired with black pants, even as Shinde stuck to his regulation white shirt and white pants. Helen was seen wearing a traditional suit.

Actor Zaheer Iqbal and Aayush Sharma, Arpita’s actor husband, were seen carrying the Ganpati idol for Visarjan, while Salman’s other sister, Alvira, and her husband Atul Agnihotri, besides his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz Khan, were a part of the procession.

Actress and filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar and actress Anusha Dhandekar also joined the celebrations.

This was Salman’s second visit to his sister’s Ganpati puja.

On the work front, Salman will be seen next in the action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’, which is set to hit theatres during Diwali. The film has Katrina Kaif in the lead role and features a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film’s cast includes Emraan Hashmi, Revathi, Ashutosh Rana, Ranvir Shorey, Gavie Chahal, Kumud Mishra, Vishal Jethwa, Riddhi Dogra, Danish Bhatt and Varinder Singh Ghuman.