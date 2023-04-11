Salman khan reunites with his tere naam co-star bhumika chawla at kisi ka bhai kisi ki jaan trailer launch

The trailer launch of Salman Khan’s upcoming filmKisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was a starry affair. Salman Khan checked into the venue with his (many) co-stars. Venkatesh was the only co-star who was MIA at the event.

Salman’s co-stars in the film include Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

The Internet, however, was super delighted to see a Tere Naam reunion for Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla, who are working together after 20 years. The actors co-starred in the 2003 film Tere Naam, directed by late Satish Kaushik.