scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Salman Khan reunites with his Tere Naam co-star Bhumika Chawla at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch

The trailer launch of Salman Khan's upcoming filmKisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was a starry affair.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Salman Khan reunites with his Tere Naam co-star Bhumika Chawla at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch
Salman Khan reunites with his Tere Naam co-star Bhumika Chawla at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch

The trailer launch of Salman Khan’s upcoming filmKisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was a starry affair. Salman Khan checked into the venue with his (many) co-stars. Venkatesh was the only co-star who was MIA at the event.

Salman’s co-stars in the film include Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

The Internet, however, was super delighted to see a Tere Naam reunion for Salman Khan and Bhumika Chawla, who are working together after 20 years. The actors co-starred in the 2003 film Tere Naam, directed by late Satish Kaushik.

Tere Naam
Salman khan reunites with his tere naam co-star bhumika chawla at kisi ka bhai kisi ki jaan trailer launch
Previous article
SpaceX's Starship spacecraft launch likely by April end: Elon Musk
Next article
IPL 2023: 'It was about cashing in, getting in right positions and executing', says Pooran after his 19-ball 62
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Monte Carlo Masters: Thiem beats Gasquet in opener; De Minuar, Wawrinka also advance

Sports

IPL 2023: 'It was about cashing in, getting in right positions and executing', says Pooran after his 19-ball 62

Technology

SpaceX's Starship spacecraft launch likely by April end: Elon Musk

Technology

Agrawal, Gadde, Segal sue Twitter over $1 mn in unpaid legal fees

News

Somy Ali recalls working with Saif Ali Khan: Nothing short of a real-life standup comic

News

Jennifer Aniston, crush David Schwimmer let 'feelings play out' on 'Friends'

News

Anil Kapoor calls Jeremy Renner 'toughest Avenger'

Technology

Microsoft brings Snapchat lenses to Teams

News

Get Ready for the Party Track of the Season with Neha Kakkar & Singhsta’s new song ‘Massla’ presented by T-Series!

Sports

IPL 2023: 'It looked like they weren't going to mishit anything', says Parnell on Stoinis and Pooran's blitz

News

Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill to move on at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch

Technology

Layoffs? Indians splurging more on air travel & movies, dining out

Health & Lifestyle

India logs 5,676 new Covid case

Health & Lifestyle

TN health dept steps up measures to counter Covid surge

News

'Stranger Things' animated series in development at Netflix

News

Taylor Swift invited to be Tampa Mayor for a day during The Eras Tour

News

Wamiqa Gabbi says Golden age of Indian cinema had a certain innocence

Health & Lifestyle

Bihar logs 38 new Covid cases in 24 hours

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US