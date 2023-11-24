Salman Khan wears ‘torn shoes’ to event, goes viral

Bollywood’s ‘bhaijaan’ Salman Khan was recently spotted at an event wearing a pair of faded, torn shoes, and that widely caught the attention of the netizens. Fans went gaga over the superstars’s “new fashion trend.”

In a viral photo, Salman is wearing a black formal shirt, and a matching pants. But what caught the attention of Salman’s fans were his torn black shoes.

The picture of his shoes zoomed in went viral on the social media in no time.

The fans flooded the comment section, and wrote: “Amir itna bno ki… Jo tm ftaa hua pehno to log miburi nhi simplicity kahe.”

“And it costs 1.7 lakhs,” commented another.

“Relax guys He’s trying to bring a new fashion,” said yet another.

“Phati hui jeans phen sakte ho shoes nahi?”

Salman’s latest film ‘Tiger 3’ is produced by Aditya Chopra of YRF and directed by Maneesh Sharma. It takes the spy-universe arc further, also stars Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi as the antagonistic force to Salman’s titular character of ‘Tiger 3’.

The film is currently playing in cinemas.