Salman khan’s mother turns 81, arpita khan sharma calls her ‘world’s best mommy, nani’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s mother Salma Khan has turned 81 on Saturday and her youngest daughter Arpita Khan Sharma shared a special birthday wish for her. Arpita took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of her mother Salma playing with her two grandchildren.

For the caption, Arpita wrote: “Happiest birthday to the world best mommy & nani. We love you.”

Salma is married to veteran screenwriter Salim Khan. They got married in 1964. The two share four children – Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and Alvira. They also have a daughter Arpita Khan.

Salim is also married to veteran actress Helen. They tied the knot in 1981.

