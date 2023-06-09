Sandeep Singh joins hands with director Sudipto Sen for a film

Producer Sandeep Singh has roped in director Sudipto Sen for a film. The details are being kept under wraps, but the collaboration has already piqued curiosity amongst people as both, Singh and Sen are known to make films with unusual and exceptional subjects. An announcement can be expected soon.

Sudipto Sen posted on social media, “Proud to join hands with the phenomenal producer Sandeep Singh, whose exceptional films, especially ‘Aligarh’ that has left an indelible mark. I’ve always been captivated by his brave choices as stories like ‘Savarkar’, ‘Atal’ and ‘Tipu’ needs a lot of courage and determination to bring into life. Can’t wait to bring our creative visions together.”