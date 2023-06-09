scorecardresearch
Sandeep Singh joins hands with director Sudipto Sen for a film

'Savarkar' and 'Atal' producer Sandeep Singh join hands with 'The Kerala Story' director Sudipto Sen for a film

By Editorial Desk
Sandeep Singh joins hands with director Sudipto Sen for a film
Producer Sandeep Singh has roped in director Sudipto Sen for a film. The details are being kept under wraps, but the collaboration has already piqued curiosity amongst people as both, Singh and Sen are known to make films with unusual and exceptional subjects. An announcement can be expected soon.

Sudipto Sen posted on social media, “Proud to join hands with the phenomenal producer Sandeep Singh, whose exceptional films, especially ‘Aligarh’ that has left an indelible mark. I’ve always been captivated by his brave choices as stories like ‘Savarkar’, ‘Atal’ and ‘Tipu’ needs a lot of courage and determination to bring into life. Can’t wait to bring our creative visions together.”

The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
