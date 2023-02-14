Sandeep Singh’s SAFED official poster out

Love is love – not knowing any gender, age, sex or religion. This Valentine’s Day let’s honour ‘Safed’ an emotional and explosive saga of love between a widow and a enunch. Starring ‘Family Man’ fame Abhay Verma, Section 375 fame Meera Chopra, Barkha Bisht, Chhaya Kadam, and Jameel Khan. The highly sensitive magical love tale has been woven by Sandeep Singh, marking his debut as a Director.

Abhay Verma shared, “Amidst the luxuries that one can offer to others, we often forget the most precious gift given to us as humans – the ability to love, which should not know any limits or parameters. ‘Safed’ is nothing but a reminder that ‘love is a language older than humanity’.”

Meera Chopra says, “Safed is an ode to love, to happiness, to laughter and to every soul that craves to enjoy this beautiful journey that we call life! And what better day than Valentine’s Day to celebrate ‘Safed’ when the whole world celebrates love.”

Sandeep Singh, who garnered immense popularity by Producing films like Ram Leela, Rowdy Rathore, Mary Kom, Aligarh, Sarbjit, Bhoomi, PM Narendra Modi, Jhund to name a few says, “Safed portrays the emotions of that section of society that we know exists but rarely acknowledge. I feel honoured to begin my debut as a director with a story of a world that most of us know little about. Also, it being Valentine’s Day today, love calls for a celebration, throwing light on a path that may be dark. ‘Safed’ is now ready and I am geared up for its release.”

He added, “The film has been shot in the world’s oldest city Varanasi. The entire shoot was completed in just 11 days with the minimal crew members.”

Academy award winner music director A R Rahman unveiled the first look of ‘Safed’ at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Presented by Legend Studios & Anand Pandit, ‘Safed’ has been produced by Ajay Harinath Singh and Sandeep Singh. ‘Safed’ has versatile music that comprises of 6 songs sung by renowned and soulful singers like Sonu Nigam, Rekha Bharadwaj, Shilpa Rao, Shail Hada, Shashi Suman, Jazim Sharma and more.