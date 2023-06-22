scorecardresearch
Sanjay Dutt acquires Harare Hurricane with Sir Sohan Roy

Sanjay Dutt acquires Harare Hurricane with Sir Sohan Roy; The Zim Afro T10 will have five teams in the mix and will be played in Harare.

Part of the journey of the fastest format in cricket, T10’s next destination is Zimbabwe, at the Zim Afro T10, which will get underway on 20 July, with a grand final scheduled for 29 July, with all the games being played in Harare.

Joining this special journey is one of India’s most loved Bollywood actors, Sanjay Dutt, in the capacity of Co-owner of the Harare Hurricanes. Dutt will co-own the franchise with Sir Sohan Roy, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Aries Group of Companies. This will be the partnership’s first activity into the sport of cricket.

The Zim Afro T10 represents franchise cricket’s first foray in Zimbabwe and the tournament will have five privately owned teams battling it out for the top prize. The other four teams will be Durban Qalandars, CapeTown Samp Army, Bulawayo Braves and the Joburg Lions.

The players’ draft is slated to take place on the 2nd of July at a grand ceremony in Harare.

Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Mr. Givemore Makoni said, “To see some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry throw their weight behind the Zim Afro T10 gives me immense pleasure, and tells me that the tournament is being well received. Now, all that is left is that the Harare Hurricanes put in a brilliant showing in the tournament next month.”

“Cricket is like a religion in India, and as one of the biggest nations in the sport, I feel it is our duty to take the game to every corner of the world. Zimbabwe has a rich history in the sport and to associate with that and help fans have a great time is something that truly gives me joy. I am looking forward to the Harare Hurricanes doing really well at the Zim Afro T10,” Sanjay Dutt, Co-Owner, Harare Hurricanes, said.

“I am delighted to work with Sanjay Dutt as we make our team the Harare Hurricanes at the Zim Afro T10. It is the most entertaining and enterprising format in the sport and this association is a chance to realise a childhood dream. May the best team win at the Zim Afro T10,” Sir Sohan Roy said.

T Ten Global Sports Founder and Chairman Mr. Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk said, “Sohan Roy and Sanjay Dutt coming together is a dream partnership for me, and I am extremely happy that they have chosen the Zim Afro T10 to begin their cricketing journey. Both, Sohan and Sanjay, are very dynamic and great leaders, and I am sure that their team, Harare Hurricanes, will display those characteristics at the Zim Afro T10.”

