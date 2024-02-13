Seema Biswas: Express my gratitude to Edinburgh International Film Festival jury for conferring me with Best Actress

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Actress Seema Biswas, who has been feted with the Best Actress award at the Edinburgh International Film Festival for her work in the film ‘Sir Madam Sarpanch’, is chuffed on being conferred with the honour.

The film also bagged the Best foreign Feature Film award at the festival.

Reacting to her win at the festival, the actress told IANS: “I feel very proud to be a part of ‘Sir Madam Sarpanch’. I enjoyed working on this film working with an array of talented artistes and it was a memorable experience for me.

“I got to know about the film being honoured with the Best foreign Feature Film award and me being feted with the Best Actress award at the Edinburgh International Film Festival, I express my deepest gratitude to the jury for conferring me with this honour and I hope that the audience is across the world show their love for this film.”

Director Praveen said, “It’s truly heartening to see a political satire film on women’s empowerment garnering accolades at international film festivals. Winning Best Film and other prestigious awards is not only a remarkable achievement for the film but also the film’s success underscores the impact of creative storytelling in fostering societal change and highlights the universal relevance of its themes.”

Producer Suneel Sajnani said, “It was an honour and a privilege to work with such great talent. ‘Sir Madam Sarpanch’ is a great film.”

The film has been produced by Suncal Productions International.

