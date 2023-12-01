Selena Gomez opens up about living with her grandparents

Selena Gomez has always shared a close relationship with her grandparents, she has revealed that she often eats her grandma's leftovers.

Singer-actress Selena Gomez has always shared a close relationship with her grandparents, she has revealed that she often eats her grandma’s leftovers. “If it’s a random Tuesday night, I’m definitely eating something my grandma made, probably (from) the night before,” the ‘Selena + Chef’ host said in an Instagram video.

Gomez also loves to cook with her grandparents, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She said: “I live with my grandparents so we’re always in the kitchen and we’re always cooking. We always have leftovers so I’m pretty sure I won’t be ordering in, it’s got to be something from home.”

The chart-topping star launched her ‘Selena + Chef’ series in 2020, and she remains keen to learn new cooking skills. Selena is particularly eager to learn how to make sushi.

She said: “We haven’t even done that yet on our show and I would love to.”

Meanwhile, Selena revealed earlier this year that she leans on her ten-year-old sister for advice. The “Lose You to Love Me” hitmaker admitted that her sister Gracie helps her to maintain a healthy “perspective on life.”

