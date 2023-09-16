scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone flaunt their dance moves on the song ‘Chaleya’

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone attended a press conference for their recently released film Jawan in Mumbai.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone attended a press conference for their recently released film Jawan in Mumbai. Pictures and videos from the show of Shah Rukh and Deepika’s on-stage chemistry, dancing to the Jawan song Chaleya, and more made it to social media and delighted fans.

The elegant outfits the two stars chose for the occasion also garnered praise from their fans. They both complemented each other in monochrome ensembles – while Deepika made a stunning appearance in a black-and-white saree, Shah Rukh looked dapper in a black suit and white shirt.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone attended a Jawan press conference last night. The paparazzi pages shared videos of Shah Rukh and Deepika dancing to the tunes of Chaleya at the event.

Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
