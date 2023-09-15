Shah Rukh Khan: I love playing bad guys; like bald girls

IMDb, today announced its brand-new segment titled ‘Icons Only.’ The first guest in the segment is global star Shah Rukh Khan as he speaks to IMDb’s fan base worldwide on his latest release Jawan, while sharing quintessential details of his career so far.

Here’s what he revealed; Shah Rukh Khan, on how he would describe himself, “If I was to explain myself, I would explain myself as there’s an actor somewhere in India who has tried and is still trying very hard.”

Explaining the genre of his latest film Jawan, SRK said, “There is a genre of filmmaking that exists in the South [India]. It’s louder, larger, and bigger than life. It’s a roller coaster ride of everything packed into two and a half hours. It can be an out-of-body experience for global audiences.”

On his affinity towards anti-heroes, Khan said, “I never wanted to play the hero. I find heroes very boring. I find them doing all the good things. Hence, to be able to do good, I need to quickly transfer to do bad so I can understand that part. That way, I can play the good guy with much gusto again. Playing the puppy-eyed good guy repeatedly is boring after a point. Personally, I love playing bad guys.”

Khan, on his iconic bald look in Jawan, said, “I chose the bald look out of laziness because then I didn’t have to wear two hours of makeup. I’d rather just go bald. I just hope girls like bald men because I like bald girls.”

Khan, on his entourage of female talent in the movie, “The idea was to take five fierce, dangerous women who on the face appear as if they’ve done wrong things. All of them have learnt how to do action for the film, some for the first time. More than the fierceness of the girls, I’ll miss their support on the film.”