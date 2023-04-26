scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan begins Kashmir shoot for ‘Dunki’

Shah Rukh Khan started shooting for a song sequence of Rajkumar Hirani's forthcoming movie 'Dunki' in J&K's Sonamarg tourist resort.

By Agency News Desk
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday started shooting for a song sequence of Rajkumar Hirani’s forthcoming movie ‘Dunki’ in J&K’s Sonamarg tourist resort. The actor arrived in the Valley on Monday and drove straight to Sonamarg hill station in Ganderbal district where he and actress Taapsee Pannu are staying in a local hotel.

Sources in the film unit said the four-day shooting schedule of ‘Dunki’ in the Valley includes outdoor locales of Sonamarg and Dal Lake in Srinagar.

In Sonamarg, the song sequence has the breathtaking background of the Thajwas Glacier and the glistening waters of the roaring Sindh stream that flows through the middle of the meadow.

Last high-profile shooting schedule in Sonamarg included Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and ‘Race 3’.

Sonamarg has always been at the heart of super-hit romantic Bollywood movies like Yash Chopra’s ‘Silsila’ and ‘Kabhi Kabhie’.

The arrival of King Khan in Sonamarg has come as an added attraction for hundreds of tourists visiting the hill station these days.

In addition to the tourists, local youth are also thronging the hill station to have a glimpse of their heartthrob, Shah Rukh Khan.

