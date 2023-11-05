scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan to Kamal Haasan: ‘Learning from you, trying to do best’

Shah Rukh Khan has expressed gratitude to his ‘Hey Ram’ co-star Kamal Haasan, saying that he is learning from the latter and trying to do his best.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has expressed gratitude to his ‘Hey Ram’ co-star Kamal Haasan, saying that he is learning from the latter and trying to do his best. On the 58th birthday of SRK, Kamal took to X, and wished the former with a heartfelt note.

The pan-India superstar had written: “Wishing the Badshah of Bollywood and my friend @iamsrk , a very happy birthday! Your Charisma, talent, and charm continue to cheer your fans around the world just like your blockbuster movies. May you have a great day filled with love and laughter.”

SRK said to Kamal in response to this message: “Thank u so much sir. Been learning from you and trying to do my best. Love to you and happiness.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is gearing up for his upcoming release ‘Dunki’.

Drawn from real-life experiences, ‘Dunki’ is a saga of love and friendship that brings together five wildly disparate stories, mixing up rib-tickling comedy with a lot of bleakness and action. It is slated to release this Christmas.

Kamal next has ‘Indian 2’, ‘KH233’, and ‘KH234’ in the pipeline.

