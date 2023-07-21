scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sheezan Khan on why he doesn't have many friend in the industry: I prefer being with myself

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Television actor Sheezan Khan, who is known for shows such as ‘Jodha Akbar’, ‘Tara From Satara’ and ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’, speaks about his experience of spending a decade in the industry and shared some advice to newcomers.

The actor, who was taken into custody after his co-actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide in 2022, said: “It’s very true that it’s a field of insecurities. People are friends in front of society, but actually they are the ones who get insecure the most. You would never know who your actual friend is until you are in a difficult situation and need help. People stay with you during the good times but leave you during the hard times.”

“I think it’s better to be on your own than with someone who claims to be your friend. Getting work is all in your destiny. I don’t like the double-faced personalities, so I prefer being with myself, which is one of the biggest reasons why I don’t have many friends in this industry,” he says.

So what advice does he have for the youth, who are easily enamoured by the profession? “The only advice that I would give is that you will get through life, and yes, life will go on, but you should know your interests better. You need to be truthful to yourself to move ahead both in your life and career,” he said.

Professionally, Sheezan is all keyed up to do more in coming times.

“Everyone’s struggle and journey is different. Everyone has to go through the struggles that are written in their destiny. We cannot say that our struggles have ended, but they have changed.”

“But it stays. And this is life, because this makes you strong. I have also seen a lot of bad times, and the motive in life should be to wade through it. We cannot stop here, no matter what the situation is. Instead, face it and be strong.”

Stability is what everyone wants in their career, and that is quite difficult when one is in showbiz which is often termed as risky business.

He added: “Everyone wants stability, and everyone should have it because when you grow up, there are many lives attached to yours that are to be taken care of. And, I believe that you have to be stable as a man so that your family always feels secure. I also think we shouldn’t be dependent on one source of income; we should always have another option.

“You can’t be stable while running behind only one thing. Any superstar or any actor is not always dependent on one thing; they always have various paths. So you should always have another path and be smart enough to balance both.”

–IANS

dc/svn

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Christopher Nolan was nervous, cautious on his first ever sex scenes
This May Also Interest You
News

Christopher Nolan was nervous, cautious on his first ever sex scenes

News

Superhero trio of Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan, Monica Rambeau team up in new trailer of 'The Marvels'

Sports

Ex-India goalie Subrata Paul rues India missing out on Asian Games

News

'Bawaal' Triumphs! Receives love and appreciation from critics and fans

Technology

iPhone 15 Pro models again rumoured to feature Wi-Fi 6E tech

Technology

Apple iPhones see 68% growth in India in 2023 1st half, to reach 7% market share

Sports

Ashes 2023: Steve Waugh reveals sending a text to Nathan Lyon for staying with Australia after calf injury

Sports

Ashes 2023: Nasser Hussain wishes to see 'ultra aggression' from England on day three as scare of wet weather looms

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kajol Shines in pink saree her sister Tanishaa Mukerji brutally trolled for her choice of clothing

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Bebika Dhurve accuses Bigg Boss of playing favourites with Abhishek Malhan

Sports

With the patience he has shown, Virat Kohli will be eyeing a big ton, says Aakash Chopra

News

Travis Scott, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd release new song ‘K-Pop’

News

Amitabh Bachchan unveils trailer of Gujarati film ‘Tron Ekka’

News

Kajol on 'Noyonika’: Woman has many facets, one can't manage all

News

KISS rock up London stage final time as they say farewell to 'End of the Road Tour'

Technology

WhatsApp working on message reaction feature for channels

Sports

Need to keep learning what we can do next time, says Jaiswal over missing out on making a century

Technology

YouTube hikes Premium individual plan by $2 for subscribers in US

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US