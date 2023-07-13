scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

‘Shubhaarambh’, says Kartik Aaryan as he begins shoot for ‘Chandu Champion’

Kartik Aaryan is all set for the "most challenging" journey of his career, 'Chandu Champion', an upcoming sports drama.

By Agency News Desk
'Shubhaarambh', says Kartik Aaryan as he begins shoot for 'Chandu Champion'
'Shubhaarambh', says Kartik Aaryan as he begins shoot for 'Chandu Champion'

After ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, Kartik Aaryan is all set for the “most challenging” journey of his career, ‘Chandu Champion’, an upcoming sports drama.

The 32-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared an all smiling picture with director Kabir Khan.

In the photo, Kartik can be seen sitting down on a treadmill, wearing a blue and black checkered sweater, black joggers, a white beanie cap and is pointing a finger up in the air.

Kabir is seen sitting next to him, donning a black t-shirt and blue pants, with a clapboard in his hand, wherein it’s written ‘Chandu Champion Take 1 Shot 1’. The director-actor duo can be seen smiling at each other.

Kartik wrote in the caption: “Shubhaarambh! And the most challenging and exciting journey of my career begins … with the captain @kabirkhankk” He also added the geo tag of ‘London, United Kingdom’.

His fans couldn’t stop gushing over this announcement, and flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

They wrote: “Another Iconic one of your career too”; “Lets Go Sattu”; “Chandu will win everyone’s heart like Sattu did!”; “Congratulations Love”; “We know youll slayyy”; “Yayyy!!!!! All the best”; “@kartikaaryan as Sonu, Guddu, Chintu, Raghu, Bantu, Sattu & now Chandu … IK you’re gonna kill it as always, all the best champ, can’t wait to witness another blockbuster!!”; “The kind of scripts you are choosing are spectacular and unique in themselves … We are with you forever … Just shine on”.

Director Sameer Vidwans wrote, “Full power to you champ.”

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Chandu Champion’ will release on June 14, 2024.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
1st Test: WTC Final snub spurred me in my comeback, says Ashwin after fifer against Wes Indies
Next article
New Apple software updates bring more power to Indian users across devices
This May Also Interest You
Sports

You've got to bring your spinner in early: Mark Taylor wants Cummins to utilise Todd Murphy more freely

Technology

NASA gets 3 electric vans to shuttle Artemis crew to launchpad

News

Tamannaah Bhatia joins Nikkhil Advani's next directorial 'Vedaa'

News

Celebrating her recent success, Wamiqa gifts herself her first car worth Rs 38 lakh

News

Christopher Nolan recalls Al Pacino's 'been there, done that' greatness

Technology

Countdown for India’s third moon mission to begin shortly

News

Roshann Meka to play Mohanlal’s son in Vrushabha

News

Debina Bonnerjee reveals that trolls call her “chota haathi, mini haathi”

News

Margot Robbie says 'Barbie' film tackles concept of power 'hierarchy'

News

Ishwak Singh trained for 4 hours to shoot an intense underwater scene in 'Adhura'

Technology

Google renames AI-powered notes app to NotebookLM

Technology

GitHub announces public beta of passwordless authentication

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan recounts how she shot for 24 hours for music video ‘Sazishen’

News

It's a 'special day' for Samantha as she wraps 'Citadel' shoot

News

Priyanka Chopra Jonas sends b’day wishes to Malala: ‘Be blessed with the best’

Sports

Ashes is on the line now, says skipper Healy after Australia Women lose first ODI

News

Kevin Costner wants to make estranged wife's life like 'hell'

News

Ryan Gosling's house filled with Barbie 'avalanche'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US