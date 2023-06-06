scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sidharth Malhotra says ‘can’t wait to meet Katha’ as he showers love on wife Kiara

Sidharth Malhotra has showered heaps of love on his wife actress Kiara Advani as he shared the trailer of her upcoming film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

By Agency News Desk

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has showered heaps of love on his wife actress Kiara Advani as he shared the trailer of her upcoming film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ on his social media. Sidharth took to his Instagram story, where he gave a shout-out to Kiara, who plays Katha and Kartik Aaryan, who essays Satyaprem in the upcoming film.

The actor reposted the trailer on his social media and wrote: “Trailer looks lovely Ki. Can’t wait to meet Katha. Good luck to you and the team!”

The film revolves around Satyaprem, who is desperate to get married and finds true love in Kiara’s character of Katha. The film gets its title from its lead characters and their love story.

Produced by NGE and Namah Pictures, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is a musical drama. It has been directed by Sameer Vidwans, and also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak.

The film is set to debut in cinemas on June 29.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Australian influenza cases increase as winter approaches
Next article
WTC Final: Boland to feature in Australia XI, confirms Pat Cummins
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Covid variant, severity determines cardiac dysfunction later

Technology

SpaceX Dragon enroute to ISS with 7K pounds of cargo, blueberries

Technology

India's Azista BST's satellite to be orbited by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket in June

Technology

Google rolling out smart compose feature in Chat on web

Sports

WTC Final: Boland to feature in Australia XI, confirms Pat Cummins

Health & Lifestyle

Australian influenza cases increase as winter approaches

Sports

Ashwin calls Dravid's speech after Bangladesh Test a key moment of the WTC cycle

Technology

Apple announces iOS 17 with new Journal app, better autocorrect

Sports

KSSM Shooting Championship: Rahi Sarnobat clinches gold

News

Remo D'Souza says new season of 'Dance +' will showcase 'future of dance'

Sports

Venkatesh Iyer plays cricket in traditional attire in temple complex in Kanchipuram

News

Bigg Boss OTT fame Pratik Sehajpal to collaborate with K-pop singer Aoora

News

'Lust Stories 2' promises more lust, drama & uber cool Neena Gupta in its teaser

News

Munawar Faruqui drops maiden album ‘Madari’, says it has song for everyone

Technology

Apple iPadOS 17 offers redesigned Lock Screen, interactive widgets & more

News

Guneet Monga Kapoor says 'Kathal' an effort to speak about absurdity of our reality

Technology

Zoom's new feature to give AI summaries of meetings you've missed

Health & Lifestyle

Covid mRNA vax safe, has no serious side effects in infants: Study

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US