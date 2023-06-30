scorecardresearch
Sonam Kapoor: My idea is to do two pieces of content every year!

Sonam Kapoor, who returns to the movies after two years following her pregnancy, is clear that she wants to focus on doing two projects every year.

By Editorial Desk
Sonam Kapoor: My idea is to do two pieces of content every year!
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, who returns to the movies after two years following her pregnancy, is clear that she wants to focus on doing two projects every year. Sonam has missed being on the sets and wants to be in front of the camera again because it genuinely makes her happy.

Sonam reveals, “I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects – one show and one film that I will start working on. It will release in another year, because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that’s it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well.”

Sonam has become a cultural ambassador to the West, given her status as a fashion icon globally! Sonam has attended events for luxury fashion design houses across the world for years now as the only Indian to grace such iconic occasions and was recently invited to the British Prime Minister’s reception at 10 Downing Street to represent India and its cultural impact globally.

She says, “International brands are taking Indian actors as brand ambassadors and they are showcasing them more because they realise the power of Indian celebrities to understand how far reaching they are and how far reaching (they can be). It is interesting to see that now since the world is getting smaller because of social media and OTT etc. the recognition is coming easier.”

By Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Exploring the enchanting 'Oasis Green' colour variant of realme 11 Pro Series: A captivating blend of nature & tech
Kim Garth to return to Ireland as Australia rest Megan Schutt for women's ODI series
Entertainment Today

