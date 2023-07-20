scorecardresearch
Sonu Sood announces free law education in his law entrance coaching programme

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Actor Sonu Sood has announced free law education to aspirants in his law entrance coaching programme.

As the founder of the Sood Charity Foundation (SCF), Sonu is dedicated to making a lasting impact and bringing about positive change in society. Sankalp is a transformative Free Law Entrance Coaching programme that empowers to pursue a professional legal education and secure a coveted spot in National Law Universities (NLUs).

Speaking about ‘Sankalp’, Sonu said: “It gives me immense pleasure to see that God has chosen me to be the catalyst in the path of enlightenment of the people who want to choose law as their career. I’m sure that, our country will be in safe and able hands.”

The programme will give free training for CLAT, AILET, and other law entrance exams exclusively for deserving students. Priority given to those who have faced loss during the challenging Covid wave/s or come from economically weaker sections (EWS).

Sonu has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films.

The actor made his acting debut in 1999 with ‘Kallazhagar’. He is known for his work in films such as ‘Dabangg’, ‘Yuva’, ‘Athadu’ (2005), ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ (2005), ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ (2008), ‘Kandireega’ (2011), ‘Dookudu’ (2011), ‘Shootout at Wadala’ (2013), ‘R… Rajkumar’ (2013), ‘Happy New Year’ (2014), ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ (2017) and ‘Simmba’ (2018).

In July 2016, he established the production house Shakti Sagar Productions, which is named after his father, Shakti Sagar Sood.

In September 2020, Sood was chosen for the ‘SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award’ by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for his humanitarian works during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In June 2022, he launched his social media app called Explurger.

He will next be seen in ‘Fateh’.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Entertainment Today

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

