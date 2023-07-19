scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Shah Rukh Khan turns choreographer for ‘Beqarar Karke’ track in ‘Jawan’

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has once again surprised his fans by not only showcasing his acting prowess, but also displaying his dance skills

By Agency News Desk
Shah Rukh Khan turns choreographer for 'Beqarar Karke' track in 'Jawan'
Shah Rukh Khan turns choreographer for 'Beqarar Karke' track in 'Jawan'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has once again surprised his fans by not only showcasing his acting prowess, but also displaying his dance skills by choreographing his own steps in a captivating sequence of action entertainer ‘Jawan’.

SRK surprised his fans by grooving on the popular retro song ‘Beqarar Karke’ in the movie. The steps capture the menacing energy of his character in the most brilliant way, adding an intriguing layer to the scene.

According to a source, it was SRK himself who conceived the idea of introducing dance steps in this particular sequence with “Beqarar Karke” playing in the background.

“He took it upon himself to choreograph the steps, which completely transformed the scene and made it much more captivating,” the source revealed.

The improvised dance moves devised by Bollywood’s ‘Badshah’ have become a favourite among audiences, with the steps going viral on social media and have generated memes across the internet.

The action-packed ‘prevue’ of the movie has pushed the anticipation for the film to the next level, captivating audiences with its grand scale and promising an extraordinary cinematic experience. Bringing together a perfect blend of action and emotion, it showcases stunning visuals and an unparalleled scale bound to leave viewers wanting more.

The movie stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles, while Deepika Padukone and Sanya Malhotra in cameo roles.

The flick is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

It will be released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Google Meet to soon let users create AI-generated background images
Next article
'Dil Mera' by Oaff, Savera, Burrah, Yashraj delivers poignant narrative of love, life
This May Also Interest You
News

Shivin Narang to make OTT debut in Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer 'Criminal Minds'

Sports

‘Ban gaming, banish it, obliterate it from the face of India’: Gamer’s tongue in cheek response to Revenue Secretary

News

Tiger, Zahrah raises excitement quotient with teaser of Edward Maya's 'Love Stereo Again'

Technology

Gujarat to get satellite network portal site

Technology

Cognizant appoints 6 women in top leadership roles, including 2 Indian executives

News

Jisshu Sengupta feasted on 'Mishti Doi & Rosogulla' on 'The Trial' set

Sports

'What about us, should we quit wrestling': Antim raises question on Vinesh's exemption from Asian Games trials

News

'Dil Mera' by Oaff, Savera, Burrah, Yashraj delivers poignant narrative of love, life

Technology

Google Meet to soon let users create AI-generated background images

Technology

Xiaomi teases Redmi Watch 3 Active, 'tested' to withstand 3 days under water

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors warn against stomach acidity and OTC treatment

News

Zeenat Aman shares throwback picture with Rekha, ask netizens to help recollect the occasion

Health & Lifestyle

How your brain makes you avoid foods that cause allergy

News

Varun Dhawan bites Janhvi Kapoor’s ear during ‘Bawaal’ promotions

News

Gujarat to host 69th edition of Filmfare awards in 2024

Technology

Apple ‘Swiped’ showcases how you can best secure your Mac from thieves

Technology

Able to workout only on weekends? Benefits are similar as daily exercise

Technology

Meta launches AI research community to address pressing challenges in AI

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US