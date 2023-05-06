scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sumedh Mugdalkar to play Hatim in 'Ali Baba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actor Sumedh Mugdalkar will be starring as the iconic character of Hatim in the show ‘Ali Baba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2’.

The makers have already introduced Jaswir Kaur as Roshani, Ali’s mother. Hatim is Roshani’s elder son, whom she adopted and trained during her many years as part of a tribe. Hatim is incredibly talented and has been on multiple expeditions where he solved the seven famous questions of the universe.

His goal is to end Iblis forever and believes he is the chosen one. However, when Ali and Hatim cross paths they lock horns on multiple occasions.

Sumedh said, “Hatim by himself is an extremely iconic character. I remember watching him as a child and it’s a little unbelievable for me to be playing him. What I love about Hatim is that his heart is always in the right place. He is brave, intelligent, righteous, powerful and works very strongly with his ethics.”

Sumedh said he will try his level best to include all these characteristics in his own way while capturing the team’s intent.

“I am elated and honoured to play a character who is nostalgic not only to me but also to the audiences. This is extremely different from the other roles I’ve done in the past and I’m sure it’s going to be a fun experience stepping into his shoes. I’m also really looking forward to working with Abhishek who’s been a friend for a long time. Ali Baba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2 already has a massive fan base and I’m hoping the viewers enjoy having me as Hatim.”

‘Alibaba Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2’ airs on Sony SAB.

–IANS

dc/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Vivek Agnihotri: 'The Kerala Story' team will get 'unimaginable hate'
This May Also Interest You
News

Vivek Agnihotri: 'The Kerala Story' team will get 'unimaginable hate'

News

Karan Singh Chhabra on 'Chatrapathi': Gave my blood, sweat and hair

Sports

Sharma makes cut comfortably, lies 19th in Italian Open, Pavon leads field

News

Sonali Bendre: I am a very scared dancer, but always wanted to learn

News

Vijay Varma's 'Dahaad' character oozes reptile-like energy

Sports

IPL 2023: Anrich Nortje unavailable for DC's match against RCB due to personal emergency

Sports

KKR captain's wife stalked and harassed in Delhi, one arrested

News

Akshay, Tiger and Prithviraj's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' blocks Eid 2024

Technology

Scientists say advanced aliens may soon detect life on Earth

Sports

Newly-appointed support staff members Rhett Halkett, Alan Tan arrive in India

Sports

'We are still waiting for girls' statement to be recorded before magistrate,' alleges Sakshi Malik

Health & Lifestyle

WHO sacks top Covid origin investigator over sexual misconduct

News

Rohit Roy on 'KKK13': Don't see it as a reality show, I see it as an adrenaline rush

News

Singer Shaan to make his acting debut with musical 'Music School'

News

Dalip Tahhil: Spent months researching Zulfiqar Bhutto's life, mannerisms, speech patterns

Technology

vivo X90 Pro: Outstanding camera device for photo enthusiasts in India

Technology

Rapid continues downsizing efforts, lays off additional 70 workers

News

Ankita Lokhande, Divyanka Tripathi and Urvashi Dholakia share how TV changed their lives

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US